US customs agents intercept man with six pairs of shoes full of cocaine

Customs agents in New York, USA said a man arriving from Guyana was found to be smuggling 4 pounds of cocaine inside six pairs of shoes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Amaziah Hohenkirk, a Guyanese citizen, was stopped after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Georgetown, Guyana, via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

