Three illegal mining operations shut in Region Eight

Three illegal mining operations have been shut in Region Eight, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources. A release from the Ministry follows: A visit to the Region 9 communities of Karasabai and Yurong Paru, and Monkey Mountain in Region 8 from Monday February 20 to Wednesday 22, 2017 by a team comprising Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency resulted in the shutting down of three illegal mining operations.

Chicago, IL

