Three illegal mining operations shut in Region Eight
Three illegal mining operations have been shut in Region Eight, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources. A release from the Ministry follows: A visit to the Region 9 communities of Karasabai and Yurong Paru, and Monkey Mountain in Region 8 from Monday February 20 to Wednesday 22, 2017 by a team comprising Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency resulted in the shutting down of three illegal mining operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC