SOCU still building case in 'Pradoville 2' matter - UK expert

Yesterday

The Special Organized Crime Unit is making progress with its investigation into the allocation of lands at `Pradoville 2' to cabinet members of the former administration and their close associates, financial investigations expert Dr Sam Sittlington said yesterday. He said investigators were continuing to build a case before proceeding to question those implicated.

Chicago, IL

