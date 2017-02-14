Reunion Gold Announces Private Placement
Reunion Gold Corporation announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 7,133,660 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share to raise proceeds of $713,366 . Subscribers for this Offering will be exclusively directors and officers of the Company who are investing the net amount of their compensation for the period October 2014 to December 2016 which had been deferred and was paid to them following the sale of the Matthews Ridge project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC