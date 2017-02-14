Reunion Gold Announces Private Placement

Reunion Gold Corporation announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 7,133,660 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share to raise proceeds of $713,366 . Subscribers for this Offering will be exclusively directors and officers of the Company who are investing the net amount of their compensation for the period October 2014 to December 2016 which had been deferred and was paid to them following the sale of the Matthews Ridge project.

