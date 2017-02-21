President pardons nine women prisoners

President pardons nine women prisoners

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Stabroek News

A release from the Ministry of Public Security yesterday said that the President issued the pardons pursuant to powers under article 188 of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The nine pardoned prisoners from the New Amsterdam Prison are: Kamla Bisram ; Malinda Beaton ; Charissazan Charles ; Sasha Christopher ; Jenny Davis ; Vanessa Frank ; Barbra Hunte ; Kamwattie Persaud ; and Dhanmattie Seenarine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC