President pardons nine women prisoners

A release from the Ministry of Public Security yesterday said that the President issued the pardons pursuant to powers under article 188 of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The nine pardoned prisoners from the New Amsterdam Prison are: Kamla Bisram ; Malinda Beaton ; Charissazan Charles ; Sasha Christopher ; Jenny Davis ; Vanessa Frank ; Barbra Hunte ; Kamwattie Persaud ; and Dhanmattie Seenarine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.