Police warn taxis about carjackers

The Guyana Police Force last evening issued an advisory to all taxi drivers particularly those operating Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio motor cars to be on the alert for potential hijackers The police said that the modus operandi of the hijackers has been to direct one or two female accomplices to hire cabs in Georgetown en route to destinations such as Liliendaal, Lower East Coast Demerara, East and South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and upon arrival at their requested locations, the drivers are attacked and robbed by two men armed with guns of their personal belongings as well as their motor cars.

