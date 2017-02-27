Ogle Airport for mass casualty exercise

Ogle Airport Inc will conduct a full scale Mass Casualty Incident Management exercise at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport tomorrow. OAI in a release said that the airport will be closed to facilitate the exercise which will commence at 15:00 hrs and end at 17:30 hrs.

