Nandlall says latest meeting with AG ...

Nandlall says latest meeting with AG on list for GECOM Chairman futile

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stabroek News

Former attorney general Anil Nandlall today said the latest discussion with Attorney General Basil Williams SC on the deadlock over a Chairman for the Guyana Elections Commission has been futile. President David Granger has rejected the first list of names supplied by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and the two sides have since been trying to clarify the way forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC