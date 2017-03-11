Leaders, pols welcomed to network at ...

Leaders, pols welcomed to network at Brooklyn Christian Center

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: New York Daily News

Brooklyn Christian Center's pastor, Rev. Dennis Dillo, extends an invitation to all leaders, pols, activists, and advocates interested in the business networking event at 1061 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, New York.

Chicago, IL

