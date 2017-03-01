Janet Scatters flour In House

THE opposition People's Progressive Party Monday afternoon dramatised the food shortage situation by donning protest placards in the National Assembly and then walking out of Parliament. Party front-bencher, Mrs. Janet Jagan, also sent parliamentary staff and others near to her ducking for cover when she scattered fistfuls of flour after Speaker Mr. Sase Narain disallowed debate on the flour situation as a matter of naA tional urgency.

