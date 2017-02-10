Jagdeo repeats call for scrapping of paid parking project
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today repeated his call for the Mayor and City Council to discard the controversial parking meter project in its entirety. In a statement, Jagdeo expressed full solidarity and support for the protest against the imposition of this project which he said lacks transparency and brings additional burden to people.
