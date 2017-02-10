Jagdeo repeats call for scrapping of ...

Jagdeo repeats call for scrapping of paid parking project

Read more: Stabroek News

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today repeated his call for the Mayor and City Council to discard the controversial parking meter project in its entirety. In a statement, Jagdeo expressed full solidarity and support for the protest against the imposition of this project which he said lacks transparency and brings additional burden to people.

Chicago, IL

