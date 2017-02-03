Indian company interested in Skeldon ...

Indian company interested in Skeldon estate

Read more: Stabroek News

Indian company, Srinathji Ispat Limited has expressed interest in taking over the entire Skeldon sugar estate following a visit here last month. The company on Saturday released a letter that it sent to Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder expressing interest in the beleaguered estate whose large losses have severely affected the financial standing of the Guyana Sugar Corporation .

Chicago, IL

