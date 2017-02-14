Guyanese man held in NY with cocaine in shoes
New York police arrested a Guyanese citizen last week after they say he tried to smuggle cocaine in his shoes through John F. Kennedy Airport, according to WABC. The online report said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Amaziah Hohenkirk on February 9th after he arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC