Guyanese man held in NY with cocaine in shoes

New York police arrested a Guyanese citizen last week after they say he tried to smuggle cocaine in his shoes through John F. Kennedy Airport, according to WABC. The online report said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Amaziah Hohenkirk on February 9th after he arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana via Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

