GRA provides motor licence fee explanation

Motorists who may have been baffled or perturbed by the requirement to pay additional fees when renewing motor vehicle licences should take note of the following: The 2016 Budget provided for an increase in motor vehicle licences and other fees effective March 14, 2016 , under the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Cap: 51:02, relating to motor vehicle licences and other fees including Registration, Transfers, Certificate of Fitness, Driver's Test of Competence, General Dealers Licence etc.

Chicago, IL

