Gov't officials in moves to head off miners protest

Amid a threat by the leading mining organisations to stage a mass protest over new tax measures, the government is aiming to defuse this prospect with the Minister of Finance issuing a lengthy defence of dealings with prospectors and Minister Simona Broomes meeting with miners in the key district of Bartica. The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association and the Guyana Women Miners Organisation have written President David Granger seeking an urgent meeting over the coming days and warning that if there isn't a meeting there would be a slowdown in gold declarations and a mass protest.

