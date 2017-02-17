GAWU urges gov't to retool GuySuCo to diversify output, cut costs
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers' Union has urged government to consider modernizing GuySuCo to diversify the output from cane harvesting and cut costs, while continuing to object to the closure of any more estates. GAWU, which is the largest sugar workers union, has also stressed that the Skeldon Estate remains key to safeguarding the industry, which it says can be viable once more with government support to correct shortcomings and initiate a modernization programme.
