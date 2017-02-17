Former boxing coach on bail over road death charge
A hire car driver and former boxing coach of New Amsterdam, Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Albion Magistrate's Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Monday. Jeff Roberts appeared before Magistrate Marisa Mittleholzer where he was placed on $275,000 bail after being read the charge of causing the death of pedal cyclist, Ivan Preme, 60, a carpenter from Lot 45 H and J Street, Albion Front, Corentyne.
