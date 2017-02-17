Former boxing coach on bail over road...

Former boxing coach on bail over road death charge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Stabroek News

A hire car driver and former boxing coach of New Amsterdam, Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Albion Magistrate's Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Monday. Jeff Roberts appeared before Magistrate Marisa Mittleholzer where he was placed on $275,000 bail after being read the charge of causing the death of pedal cyclist, Ivan Preme, 60, a carpenter from Lot 45 H and J Street, Albion Front, Corentyne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC