Five mobile pumps for Georgetown under India deal
Five mobile pumps will be coming for Georgetown under a US$4m deal with India and regions 2, 3, 5 and 6 will also benefit. Residents in Hampton Court and Devonshire Castle in Region 2, Den Amstel in Region 3, Hope and Nooten Zuil in Region 4, Mora Point in Region 5 and Rose Hall in Region 6 will soon benefit from the placement of eight fixed pumps within their communities which will help to restrict flooding in their communities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
