Five mobile pumps for Georgetown under India deal

Five mobile pumps will be coming for Georgetown under a US$4m deal with India and regions 2, 3, 5 and 6 will also benefit. Residents in Hampton Court and Devonshire Castle in Region 2, Den Amstel in Region 3, Hope and Nooten Zuil in Region 4, Mora Point in Region 5 and Rose Hall in Region 6 will soon benefit from the placement of eight fixed pumps within their communities which will help to restrict flooding in their communities.

