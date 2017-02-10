First Published February 8, 1989

First Published February 8, 1989

Wednesday Feb 8

AS THE country prepares for a possible total shutdown of electricity, there have been reports of abnormal purchasing of food supplies. Several supermarkets have reported that items like sugar, salt, soap, meat and other items had a heavier demand during the last few days.

