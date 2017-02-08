Daily Mail: Yoox Net-a-Porter sales up

Daily Mail: Yoox Net-a-Porter sales up

Sales in the fourth quarter jumped 11.4 per cent to A 460million. Full-year sales reached A 1.6billion, up 12.4 per cent on a year earlier, driven by deals with Prada, Georgio Armani and Gucci.

Chicago, IL

