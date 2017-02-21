Costly Kato school will require major remedial works

A Ministerial team today, visited the Kato Secondary School in Region Eight, to get a firsthand look at the state of the building and what needs to be done to the costly school that has never been occupied. GINA said that the team comprised Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, Minister of Indigenous Peoples' Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Education Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine and Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton along with their technical staff.

