Caricom developing human resource cap...

Caricom developing human resource capacity

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana The Guyana-based Caribbean Community Secretariat says it is in the process of establishing or reviving five technical working groups that will develop specific sector policies and standards for the broadening and deepening of equitable access and facilitate relevance and quality in regional education and training. The secretariat said that the working groups are "task forces comprising six key regional experts and one internationally renowned expert who have volunteered their expertise for the advancement of the region's human resource development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC