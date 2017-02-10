Caricom developing human resource capacity

GEORGETOWN, Guyana The Guyana-based Caribbean Community Secretariat says it is in the process of establishing or reviving five technical working groups that will develop specific sector policies and standards for the broadening and deepening of equitable access and facilitate relevance and quality in regional education and training. The secretariat said that the working groups are "task forces comprising six key regional experts and one internationally renowned expert who have volunteered their expertise for the advancement of the region's human resource development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.