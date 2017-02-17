Caribbean Leaders Concerned About Donald Trump Immigration Policies

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 18 2017 - Leaders of the 15-nation Caribbean Community expressed concern Friday that US President Donald Trump's immigration policies could lead to a slowdown in travel to a region dependent on tourism. As Caribbean leaders wrapped up their mid-term summit in Guyana's capital city Georgetown, incoming CARICOM Chairman Keith Mitchell - prime minister of Grenada - said the trade bloc has adopted a "wait-and-see attitude" with respect to America's evolving migration policy and how it affects the region's vital tourism industry.

