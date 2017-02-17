Another Nigerian Rasaki sent to jail ...

Another Nigerian Rasaki sent to jail in Guyana for fraud

Sunday Feb 12

A Nigerian, Babs Rasaki, based in Brazil, has appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Guyana to answer to fraud related charges. The man was remanded to prison.

Chicago, IL

