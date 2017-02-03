AG, Nandlall to meet next Wednesday o...

AG, Nandlall to meet next Wednesday on Gecom Chair

Yesterday

Attorney General Basil Williams and his opposition shadow Anil Nandlall are finally expected to meet next Wednesday to discuss the criteria for nominations to fill the vacancy of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission as was recommended by President David Granger. Leader of the opposition PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday told a news conference that Nandlall informed him that Williams has identified next Wednesday for the meeting.

Chicago, IL

