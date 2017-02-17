AFC says Jagdeo has no moral authority to grade gov't
The Alliance for Change today said that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has no moral authority to grade the government and charged that his administration had left the country in a literal and figurative mess. The Alliance For Change calls on former failed President and now floundering Opposition Leader Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who along with his successor presided over what had effectively become a narco-economy, to conduct himself with some semblance of decency and honesty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC