AFC says Jagdeo has no moral authority to grade gov't

The Alliance for Change today said that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has no moral authority to grade the government and charged that his administration had left the country in a literal and figurative mess. The Alliance For Change calls on former failed President and now floundering Opposition Leader Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who along with his successor presided over what had effectively become a narco-economy, to conduct himself with some semblance of decency and honesty.

