Woman held over cocaine at Ogle airport

A twenty-four-year-old Guyanese woman was yesterday arrested following the discovery of 10 pounds of cocaine in her suitcases while she was waiting to board a flight destined for Antigua at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle. Reports revealed that the woman who has been identified as Clarabel Thompson was about to board a LIAT flight destined for Antigua.

