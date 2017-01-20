Woman held over cocaine at Ogle airport

Woman held over cocaine at Ogle airport

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A twenty-four-year-old Guyanese woman was yesterday arrested following the discovery of 10 pounds of cocaine in her suitcases while she was waiting to board a flight destined for Antigua at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle. Reports revealed that the woman who has been identified as Clarabel Thompson was about to board a LIAT flight destined for Antigua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC