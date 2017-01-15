UWI lecturer calls for better Caricom trade under Trump

A UWI lecturer is calling on T&T and other Caricom member states to establish a united proposal to improve and further develop trade and other relations with the United States under US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday. Lecturer in International Relations at the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies, Dr Mark Kirton, said that in an interview with the T&T Guardian yesterday.

