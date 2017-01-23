Teachers protest parking meters, range of other issues
The implementation of parking meters within the vicinity of schools was the proverbial straw that broke the back of the Guyana Teachers' Union and led to scores of members from the East Coast, Georgetown and East and West Coast Demerara branches holding a candle light vigil on Main Street last evening. Stabroek News understands that the teachers chose to have the vigil in front of the official residence of both the President and the Prime Minister because they wanted the numerous issues and concerns facing Guyana's teachers to be given the attention it deserves.
