Reunion Gold Obtains Approvals for Sale of Matthews Ridge

Reunion Gold Obtains Approvals for Sale of Matthews Ridge

Reunion Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that the sale of its Matthews Ridge manganese project to Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd., an arm's length Chinese corporation, has been accepted by the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana, the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission and the TSX Venture Exchange. The transaction is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017.

