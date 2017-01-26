Reunion Gold Obtains Approvals for Sale of Matthews Ridge
Reunion Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that the sale of its Matthews Ridge manganese project to Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd., an arm's length Chinese corporation, has been accepted by the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana, the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission and the TSX Venture Exchange. The transaction is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC