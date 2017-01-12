Republic Bank unveils $1.5b Triumph branch

With the emergence of new towns in far-flung districts, President David Granger yesterday pleaded with the banking sector to provide services to residents of those communities. "The commercial sector must take hold of bold and innovative means to bridge the gap with the services available on the coastland and those available in the hinterland," the President yesterday told attendees at the opening of Republic Bank Limited's $1.5b Triumph, East Coast of Demerara branch.

