Ramotar says President has 'moral obligation' to explain rejection of Gecom nominees

President David Granger has a moral obligation to explain his rejection without explanation of the list of nominees submitted for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission , according to former president Donald Ramotar, who says the head of state's handling of the process could scare other potential candidates. Ramotar told Stabroek News that he found the situation worrying and called on his successor to "do the moral thing" and let the public know why he felt that the list submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was unacceptable.

Chicago, IL

