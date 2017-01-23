Race baiting appeal case struck out for being abuse of court's process

The Court of Appeal last week dismissed the race baiting appeal case involving PPP/C Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, whose lawyer yesterday accused the Guyana Chronicle of being misleading in its reportage on the outcome of the matter. The attorney, Mursaline Bacchus, also defended outgoing Chancellor Carl Singh, pointing out that he was one of three judges who collectively made the decision, though he read it to the court.

