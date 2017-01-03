Prison warder remanded over murder of...

Prison warder remanded over murder of wife

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Stabroek News

Prison Warder Sheldon Prince, who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, was yesterday remanded to prison, when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate's Court. Prince, 30, of Lot 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Marisa Mittelholzer, where he was charged with murdering his wife, Lonette Nicholson- Prince, 22, at the National Psychiatric Hospital, Fort Canje, Berbice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,857

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC