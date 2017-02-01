PANCAP partners with Caribbean faith ...

PANCAP partners with Caribbean faith leaders for consultation on ending HIV and Aids by 2030

Monday Jan 23

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- The Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS and Caribbean faith leaders will host a consultation on ending HIV and AIDS by 2030. The consultation takes place on 1-2 February 2017, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, and is being co-funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and AIDS HealthCare Foundation.

Chicago, IL

