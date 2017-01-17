Nand Persaud launches $110m solar pow...

Nand Persaud launches $110m solar power system at Tain call centre

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Stabroek News

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies on Friday commissioned a $110m solar power system at its call centre in Tain, Corentyne. Nand Persaud International Communications is said to be the first major company in the country to have gone 100% solar and it was lauded by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who was in attendance.

Chicago, IL

