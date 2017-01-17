MoU with T&T company aims at sugar pr...

MoU with T&T company aims at sugar processing at Skeldon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The APNU+AFC government quietly signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 8, 2016 with a Trinidadian company to look at the possibility of setting up a sugarcane processing facility at the Skeldon Sugar Estate. The MoU was signed through the Guyana Office for Investment with D Rampersad and Company Limited to conduct a feasibility study "for an integrated sugar processing facility for GuySuCo's assets and related assets in Skeldon, Guyana."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC