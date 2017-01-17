MoU with T&T company aims at sugar processing at Skeldon

The APNU+AFC government quietly signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 8, 2016 with a Trinidadian company to look at the possibility of setting up a sugarcane processing facility at the Skeldon Sugar Estate. The MoU was signed through the Guyana Office for Investment with D Rampersad and Company Limited to conduct a feasibility study "for an integrated sugar processing facility for GuySuCo's assets and related assets in Skeldon, Guyana."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.