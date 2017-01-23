Ministry objects to Guyana Times headline on President

The Ministry of the Presidency says it finds the Guyana Times headline 'High-profile sexual assault - President accused of covering up case', in today's edition on page 9, "This reported allegation, made by former President and Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo that His Excellency, President David Granger was fully informed about an alleged incident of sexual assault, yet failed to take any action against the accused; apart from being slanderous and libelous, shows a clear misunderstanding of how Guyana's criminal justice system works and the presumption of innocence that is a legal right of an accused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.