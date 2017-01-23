Ministry makes funding pitch to Islamic Development Bank for road to Brazil
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Monday delivered a presentation to the Islamic Development Bank for possible funding and collaboration on the construction of the Guyana-Brazil Road. A release from MPI yesterday said that the formal presentation was delivered by Geoffrey Vaughn, Chief Works Officer, who highlighted key components of the project.
