Ministry makes funding pitch to Islamic Development Bank for road to Brazil

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Monday delivered a presentation to the Islamic Development Bank for possible funding and collaboration on the construction of the Guyana-Brazil Road. A release from MPI yesterday said that the formal presentation was delivered by Geoffrey Vaughn, Chief Works Officer, who highlighted key components of the project.

Chicago, IL

