Mining News: Goldsource (TSXV: GXS) Provides Q4 2016 Production Results; Plans for 2017

January 9, 2017 Goldsource Mines Inc. announces the fourth quarter and annual production results for the year ending December 31, 2016 and development plans for 2017 at its Eagle Mountain Gold Project located in Guyana, South America. Ioannis Tsitos, President, commented, "We continue to make improvements at Eagle Mountain by increasing throughput and gold recovery through our optimization program with the goal of achieving free cash flow from operations.

