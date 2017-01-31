Lilith Lindie celebrates 100th birthday

Guyanese Lilith Lenora Lindie, a former Nurse Aide, on January 17 celebrated her 100th birthday in the United States of America. According to a statement from her family, the new centenarian was born on January 17, 1917 in Solitude, Upper Berbice River, Guyana, to parents Albert and Ariel Bender, who were both church ministers.

Chicago, IL

