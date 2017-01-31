Lilith Lindie celebrates 100th birthday
Guyanese Lilith Lenora Lindie, a former Nurse Aide, on January 17 celebrated her 100th birthday in the United States of America. According to a statement from her family, the new centenarian was born on January 17, 1917 in Solitude, Upper Berbice River, Guyana, to parents Albert and Ariel Bender, who were both church ministers.
