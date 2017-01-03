Jagdeo to respond today to Granger's rejection of Gecom head nominees

One day after President David Granger announced that he had rejected the list of six names provided for the post of Guyana Elections Commission Chairman, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was officially notified of this development. Stopping short of revealing whether a new list will be submitted, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition yesterday informed that it had earlier in the day received a correspondence from the Ministry of the Presidency.

