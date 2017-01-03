Jagdeo to respond today to Granger's ...

Jagdeo to respond today to Granger's rejection of Gecom head nominees

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Stabroek News

One day after President David Granger announced that he had rejected the list of six names provided for the post of Guyana Elections Commission Chairman, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was officially notified of this development. Stopping short of revealing whether a new list will be submitted, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition yesterday informed that it had earlier in the day received a correspondence from the Ministry of the Presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC