Jagdeo to respond today to Granger's rejection of Gecom head nominees
One day after President David Granger announced that he had rejected the list of six names provided for the post of Guyana Elections Commission Chairman, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was officially notified of this development. Stopping short of revealing whether a new list will be submitted, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition yesterday informed that it had earlier in the day received a correspondence from the Ministry of the Presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC