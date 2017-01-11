Jagdeo to get legal clarifications - ...

Jagdeo to get legal clarifications - President

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

President David Granger today said that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will be given the clarifications he has sought over the nominees to Chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission. A statement issued today by the Ministry of the Presidency did not refer to Jagdeo's request for a meeting to clarify the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC