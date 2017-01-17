'I am going to choose somebody who is...

'I am going to choose somebody who is fit to be a judge'

President David Granger yesterday justified the decision to have Attorney-General Basil Williams SC meet with a representative of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on the nominees for the chair of the Guyana Elections Commission , while emphasising his desire to choose a candidate who is fit to be a judge. "I did not feel that a non-lawyer like myself should engage a non-lawyer like the Leader of the Opposition because there may be further misunderstanding.




