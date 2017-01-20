Heartfelt tributes to Alcester community hero Lennox Cumberbatch
HUNDREDS of people have paid heartfelt tributes to community hero Lennox Cumberbatch who died on Friday, after losing his battle against cancer. Cllr Cumberbatch, aged 76, who became the first councillor this century to serve two consecutive terms as Alcester's mayor, died on Friday after a long fight against the disease.
