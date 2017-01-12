GWI says $3B invested in sector for 2016
Over the last 18 months Guyana Water Incorporated has invested in excess of $3 billion in improving the infrastructure and other operations needed to provide potable water to Guyanese across the country. During this time more than 100,000 residents have received potable water for the first time.
