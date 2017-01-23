Guyana seeking to establish Petroleum Directorate in 2017Jan. 17, 2017, 8:47 PM Ast

Guyana seeking to establish Petroleum...

Guyana seeking to establish Petroleum Directorate in 2017
Jan. 17, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Jan 17, CMC - The Guyana government says it is working on establishing a Petroleum Directorate functioning within the first quarter of 2107. Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, said that the Directorate would follow international models which separate policy development from regulation monitoring.

