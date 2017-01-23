Guyana seeking to establish Petroleum Directorate in 2017Jan. 17, 2017, 8:47 PM Ast
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Jan 17, CMC - The Guyana government says it is working on establishing a Petroleum Directorate functioning within the first quarter of 2107. Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, said that the Directorate would follow international models which separate policy development from regulation monitoring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC