Guyana internet users blacklisted over cyber-security concerns

Sunday Jan 8

By Dennis Adonis GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Residents of Guyana who rely on the internet to handle online banking and online payment processing with a number of US banks and payment gateways, may soon be unable to do so after several US-based payment processors have decided to blacklist a number of internet protocol ranges that are being used by Guyanese to handle online transactions and general internet usage. The Guyana Guardian was reliably informed that the IP blocking is occurring because several of the IP addresses that are owned by local telecommunications company GTT were discovered to be involved in large-scale spamming and other internet security incidents that can compromise the security of a company's online systems.

