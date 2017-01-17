Guyana government, UCC partner to est...

Guyana government, UCC partner to establish new law school

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Gleaner

The Guyanese Cabinet has approved a public-private partnership between the government, the University College of the Caribbean and Law College of the Americas to establish a new law school. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams is scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding in Georgetown today, January 11 to formalise the partnership, according to a release from UCC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC