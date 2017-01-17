GPSU building recreational facility o...

GPSU building recreational facility on Thomas Lands property

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The Guyana Public Service Union is in the process of building a multi-purpose recreational facility on its land at the corner of Irving Street and Thomas Lands. The land, located opposite the Guyana Defence Force base camp Ayanganna, was the subject of a dispute in 2009 between the then Bharrat Jagdeo-led PPP/C government and the GPSU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC