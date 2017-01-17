GPSU building recreational facility on Thomas Lands property

The Guyana Public Service Union is in the process of building a multi-purpose recreational facility on its land at the corner of Irving Street and Thomas Lands. The land, located opposite the Guyana Defence Force base camp Ayanganna, was the subject of a dispute in 2009 between the then Bharrat Jagdeo-led PPP/C government and the GPSU.

